Brannon to speak at first Lenten Luncheon
The Rev. Samuel D. Brannon will present the first program, "Caring for God's Creation," for the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, March 7. The lunch, prepared by the women of St. Philip's, will be served from 11:30 until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 and ending by 1 p.m. The cost is $8 for one luncheon or $35 for the series.
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republic Roofing (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Bill B
|19
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb 24
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|To weird
|10
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
