Brannon to speak at first Lenten Lunc...

Brannon to speak at first Lenten Luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Countywide

The Rev. Samuel D. Brannon will present the first program, "Caring for God's Creation," for the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, March 7. The lunch, prepared by the women of St. Philip's, will be served from 11:30 until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 and ending by 1 p.m. The cost is $8 for one luncheon or $35 for the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republic Roofing (Mar '09) Mon Bill B 19
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Feb 24 Brrrringg 222
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan '17 To weird 10
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec '16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec '16 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec '16 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec '16 John Smith 655
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC