Brannon to speak at first Lenten Luncheon

The Rev. Samuel D. Brannon will present the first program, "Caring for God's Creation," for the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, March 7. The lunch, prepared by the women of St. Philip's, will be served from 11:30 until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 and ending by 1 p.m. The cost is $8 for one luncheon or $35 for the series.

