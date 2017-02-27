Tornado reported on the ground near Houston

KPRC in Houston is reporting a confirmed tornado was located over Fairchilds, 7 miles south of Rosenberg, at at 8:13 a.m. It is moving east at 50 mph. Impacted locations include Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, Richmond, southwestern Manvel, Fresno, First Colony, Pecan Grove, Meadows Place, Needville, Arcola, Iowa Colony, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Thompsons, Brazos Bend State Park, Brays Oaks and New Territory.

