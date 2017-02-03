Super Bowl to bring tourists to Sugar Land; city prepares
Sugar Land is preparing for a unique opportunity to showcase the city to an international audience as visitors arrive for Super Bowl weekend. With approximately 400 reservations received by GlobalSelect at Sugar Land Regional Airport, visitors from throughout the world will arrive this week at the airport known as the "Luxury Gateway to Houston" before filling area hotels, eating at restaurants, shopping at local stores and visiting the city's entertainment venues.
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan 31
|To weird
|10
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
