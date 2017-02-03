Super Bowl to bring tourists to Sugar...

Super Bowl to bring tourists to Sugar Land; city prepares

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land is preparing for a unique opportunity to showcase the city to an international audience as visitors arrive for Super Bowl weekend. With approximately 400 reservations received by GlobalSelect at Sugar Land Regional Airport, visitors from throughout the world will arrive this week at the airport known as the "Luxury Gateway to Houston" before filling area hotels, eating at restaurants, shopping at local stores and visiting the city's entertainment venues.

Sugar Land, TX

