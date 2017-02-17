Sugar Land police announces summer te...

Sugar Land police announces summer teen academy

The department is now taking applications for their Teen Academy, which runs June 12 - June 23 at the Sugar Land Police Department, 1200 Highway 6. The new program is intended to develop trust and understanding between Sugar Land teens and law enforcement officers. The participants will have an opportunity to better understand police operations through presentation and hands-on activities, authorities said.

