Republican Jews find reasons to like Trump at Las Vegas confab
Republican Jews have President Donald Trump to thank for their party's renewed dominance of Washington politics. So what do they think of him? Marlyn Appelbaum paused to contemplate the question at the opening of the Republican Jewish Coalition's confab at the Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb 24
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan 31
|To weird
|10
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC