Natural Gas Continues to Lead in U.S....

Natural Gas Continues to Lead in U.S. Power Project Kickoffs, an Industrial Info News Alert

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Many power projects continue to seek advantage from abundant supplies of U.S. shale gas, making natural gas-fired projects the top fuel choice for new construction projects. Among the top natural gas-fired projects set to begin in the first half of this year is the Cricket Valley combined-cycle project in Dover Plains, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Feb 24 Brrrringg 222
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan 31 To weird 10
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec '16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec '16 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec '16 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec '16 John Smith 655
Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16) Nov '16 I witnessed 2
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC