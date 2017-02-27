Keeping good employees a challenge fo...

Keeping good employees a challenge for local hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Fort Bend Star

That is an increasingly difficult task according to Fort Bend County hospital administrators speaking at a forum on healthcare last Wednesday at a luncheon hosted by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce at Safari Texas Ranch. The speakers included Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center; Greg Haralson, CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest hospitals; Chris Sienbenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital; and CHI St. Luke's Sugar Land Hospital Vice President Wes Garrison, filling in for CEO Rob Heifner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Feb 24 Brrrringg 222
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan 31 To weird 10
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec '16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec '16 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec '16 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec '16 John Smith 655
Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16) Nov '16 I witnessed 2
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC