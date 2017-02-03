Fort Bend Education Foundation is Off to Oz a The Emerald City Awaits

Pictured from the left are Co-Chair Lisa Kulhanek, Becky Walker, Mary Favre, Kay James, Diana Miller, Sapana Patel, Sonal Bhuchar, Sue Chiang, Lynn Halford, Peggy Jackson, Seeju Dupre, Stacy Bynes, Carol Evans, Noreen Covey, Shirley Brown, Co-Chair Giulia Hattan, Cheryl White, Cindy Cheng, Liz Furman, Terri Wang, Jamie Fairchild, Robin Gill, Renu Narang, Carol Scott, Fran Steele, Shirley Lee, Shefali Jhaveri, Lina Sabouni, Jessica Kij, Carrie Diaz, Wen Wing, Syndee Howgate, Pam Hubenak, Jenni Leonetti, FBEF Executive Director Brenna Cosby and Nappinnai Natarajan. The Fort Bend Education Foundation has announced its theme for its 24th Annual Gala to be held on March 4 at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.