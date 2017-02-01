Construction Employment Declines in 1...

Construction Employment Declines in 110 out of 358 Metro Areas as Businesses Urge President Trump to Deliver on Infrastructure Promise onstruction employment declined in 110 out of 358 metro areas between December 2015 and December 2016, was stagnant in another 65 and increased in 183, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that the disappointing new jobs data coincides with data showing a drop in most infrastructure spending in 2016 and comes out as a broad coalition of business, labor and transportation interests from across the country urged President Trump to deliver on his promise to rebuild the country's aging infrastructure.

