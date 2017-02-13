Canada's MEG Energy Increases Capex in 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert
MEG's confidence is reflected in its $590 million capital budget for 2017, which is significantly higher than 2016's capital spending of $137 million. Industrial Info is tracking $8.45 billion in projects involving MEG.
