Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in lottery scandal case
Robert Rhodes, of Sugar Land, Texas, right, faces a judge with his attorney Joseph Cahill as Rhodes enters a plea in Polk County District Court Jan. 9, 2017 in Des Moines, Iowa. Rhodes pleaded guilty to a fraud charge and admitted to participating in a scheme to help his friend, Eddie Tipton, a lottery computer technician in Iowa, cash jackpots after Tipton figured out a way to predict numbers for certain games in several states including Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC