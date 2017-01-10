Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in l...

Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in lottery scandal case

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Miami Herald

Robert Rhodes, of Sugar Land, Texas, right, faces a judge with his attorney Joseph Cahill as Rhodes enters a plea in Polk County District Court Jan. 9, 2017 in Des Moines, Iowa. Rhodes pleaded guilty to a fraud charge and admitted to participating in a scheme to help his friend, Eddie Tipton, a lottery computer technician in Iowa, cash jackpots after Tipton figured out a way to predict numbers for certain games in several states including Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

