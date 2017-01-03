Sugar Land to address 2016 accomplishments, vision for the future
Sugar Land will partner with the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce to present a State of the City Address focusing on the City's 2016 accomplishments. This is the ninth year that the City has presented an annual summary of activities to citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC