Smart Financial Centre to host community open house
The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will host a special public open house of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Jan. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The new world-class venue for performing arts, music, comedy, family entertainment and other activities is like no other in the Houston area. The venue, located near University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 59, is expected to spur additional commercial and retail growth in the area that will further establish Sugar Land as one of the strongest economies in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC