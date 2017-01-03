Smart Financial Centre to host commun...

Smart Financial Centre to host community open house

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Fort Bend Star

The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will host a special public open house of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Jan. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The new world-class venue for performing arts, music, comedy, family entertainment and other activities is like no other in the Houston area. The venue, located near University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 59, is expected to spur additional commercial and retail growth in the area that will further establish Sugar Land as one of the strongest economies in the region.

