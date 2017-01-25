Sears - Foshee Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Terry Sears of Sugar Land, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Sears, to Shane Foshee, son of David and Jana Ketcher of Wagoner, Oklahoma. The bride to be is a graduate of TCU, and a second year law student at The University of Houston Law Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC