Public safety and services remain top priority to annexed areas

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Public safety and public security after annexation were the main topic of discussion during the New Territory Residential Community Association's annual meeting. Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman and other city council members and county officials attended the meeting as part of a public outreach exercise.

