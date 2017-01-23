NYSE:TREC Shareholder News: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Trecora Resources
An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in NYSE:TREC shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Trecora Resources. Investors who purchased shares of Trecora Resources and currently hold any of those NYSE:TREC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call 858-779-1554.
