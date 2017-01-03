Maddie & Tae included on Forbes' 2017 30 Under 30 music list

The "Girl in a Country Song" pair - Sugar Land, Texas, native Maddie Marlow, 21, and Ada native Tae Dye, 21 - is listed alongside the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Charlie Puth and Kelsea Ballerini. Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.