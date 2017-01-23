Larry Bundy has been appointed Genera...

Larry Bundy has been appointed General Manager at Hotel Granduca Austin

Hotel Granduca Austin 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy, Bldg. B Austin, TX 78746 United States Phone: +1 306-6400 Visit Website Hotel Granduca Austin is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Bundy as General Manager, where he will oversee day-to-day operations of the property.

