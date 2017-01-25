KP George announces re-election bid f...

KP George announces re-election bid for FBISD

During George's term, the FBISD Board of Trustees launched and/or approved a comprehensive district rezoning, a facilities master plan, and a $484 million bond program that was approved by 75 percent of the voters with no tax increase. In addition to funding and constructing six new schools, the bond program includes funds to modernize older schools, implement a district-wide technology plan, and update the transportation department to include the purchase of new buses.

