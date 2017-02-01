Inspiration Stage brings home top national awards from the iTheatrics ...
Inspiration Stage's company performs its "James and the Giant Peach" Outstanding Performance number, "Right Before Your Eyes," on JTF's main stage performance for almost 6,000 attendees. Sugar Land's national award-winning community theatre, Inspiration Stage , has won two more national awards for its trophy case.
