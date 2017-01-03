In diverse Fort Bend, election raised prospects for Democrats
When Bharthi Chittur moved to Fort Bend County six years ago, her neighborhood was so diverse and heavily Asian that it wasn't too dissimilar from her life in Mumbai. "I didn't find much difference - except maybe more freedom," Chittur said on a recent rainy day from behind a register at the Asian Market Indo Pak Grocery store she co-owns.
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
|Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|6
