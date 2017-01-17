Idina Menzel sets Sugar Land date

Idina Menzel sings the national anthem before the kickoff of Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, February 1, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Idina Menzel sings the national anthem before the kickoff of Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, February 1, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.