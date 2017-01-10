Historic prison cemetery preserved, honored
Pictured from the left are Texas Historical Commission Executive Director Mark Wolfe, Texas Historical Commission Chair John Nau, Fort Bend County Historical Commission member Charles Kelly, Sugar Land Communications Director and Fort Bend County Historical Commission member Pat Pollicoff and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman. The City of Sugar Land and the Fort Bend County Historical Commission recently unveiled a Texas historical marker at the site of a prison cemetery that's more than a 100 years old.
