FBCSO searching for missing Sugar Land woman
Authorities say Linda Hines was last seen on Jan. 14 at her home in the 16400 block of Boss Gaston Road in Sugar Land. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say there is no indication of foul play, but they are seeking her whereabouts to verify her well-being.
