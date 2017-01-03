A look ahead to Fort Bend County elections in 2017
The emergence of winnable precincts in and around Sugar Land create unique electoral opportunities. Although Clinton didn't have the coattails to boost our down ballot candidates, she did leave behind a road map for these local races.
