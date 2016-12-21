Wisconsin officials file charges in lottery fixing scheme
A former lottery computer administrator from Iowa and a friend from Texas were charged Thursday in Wisconsin with racketeering and theft by fraud for allegedly rigging a 2007 Megabucks game which paid them more than $780,000. Eddie Tipton, who lived in Iowa and is now listed in court records as having an address in Flatonia, Texas, was charged by the state attorney general's office along with Robert Rhodes of Sugar Land, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
|Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC