WDSrx's TX Facility Receives VAWD Accreditation
WDSrx' s facility in Sugar Land, TX, has received Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors accreditation by The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, a national organization that helps ensure public health and safety. The facility became operational in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec 16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec 14
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec 11
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar...
|Nov 30
|I witnessed
|2
|how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|2
|Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|martin swiss
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC