Sugar Land plans New Year's Eve extravaganza
Make this New Year's Eve a sweet one to remember with a vibrant celebration for all ages featuring world-class entertainment, state-of-the-art technology and a unique 3D midnight light show. Sugar Land's New Year's Eve on the Square extravaganza is the only free regional celebration that features award-winning 3D entertainment, fireworks, street performers and activities for families and adults of all ages.
