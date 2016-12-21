Stafford Elementary students receive 41 bicycles from Elks Lodge
Elks Lodge 151, based in Stafford, donated 41 bicycles and helmets to the students, who were surprised to learn of their new modes of transportation during a Christmas celebration ceremony at the school. The Elks Lodge raised the money for the bicycles and helmets, and then purchased them at a discount rate at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Sugar Land.
