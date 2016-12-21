Stafford Elementary students receive ...

Stafford Elementary students receive 41 bicycles from Elks Lodge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Elks Lodge 151, based in Stafford, donated 41 bicycles and helmets to the students, who were surprised to learn of their new modes of transportation during a Christmas celebration ceremony at the school. The Elks Lodge raised the money for the bicycles and helmets, and then purchased them at a discount rate at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Sugar Land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec 16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec 14 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec 11 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec 11 John Smith 655
Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... Nov 30 I witnessed 2
how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06) Nov '16 martin swiss 2
News Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15) Nov '16 martin swiss 6
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC