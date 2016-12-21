Smart Financial Centre Puts Sugar Land On Houston's Musical Map
The Smart Financial Centre will host a test run of sorts with Cirque Musica's family holiday event on December 18. Greater Houston's entertainment compass is about to get spun hard towards the southwest.
