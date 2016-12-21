Fort Bend Cares plans 12th Annual Road Trip to the South Pacific

Road Trip committee chairs are : Ashley Van Hoozer, Laura Thompson, Kathy Beaulne, Angela Mason, Sharlene Jacobson, Lisa Short, Paula Gingrich of presenting sponsor The PUB Fountains, Caron Marble, Trisha Rostek, Eileen Scamardo, Karen Lonsway, Elin Cartier, Carol Scott, Kim Icenhower, Patty Ward, Terri Nieser, Cheryl Brown, Melinda Henry, Executive Director Angie Wierzbicki, Karen Johnson, Lisa Toyofuku. A colorful crew of enthusiastic volunteers has been working hard planning Fort Bend Cares 12th Annual Road Trip fundraiser set for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Money raised from the event will support nonprofit organizations that strive to improve the lives of disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County.

