Experience The Summoning this January

Experience The Summoning this January

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: DreadCentrol.com

It's not just human skin-adorned, chainsaw-wielding maniacs that haunt Texas, and The Summoning is looking to prove that the Lone Star State has more than its fair share of spookery! You'll be able to see for yourself next month. From the Press Release: Chicago born actor-producer Phil Adkins, who recently starred in the award-winning fantasy film 4am Gas Station Muzak, has announced that his latest movie, The Summoning, is being released worldwide on January 10, 2017, through Gravitas Ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec 16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec 14 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec 11 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec 11 John Smith 655
Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... Nov '16 I witnessed 2
how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06) Nov '16 martin swiss 2
News Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15) Nov '16 martin swiss 6
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC