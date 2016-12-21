CORRECTION - U.S. Chemical Project Ki...

CORRECTION - U.S. Chemical Project Kickoffs Abound in First-Quarter...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: World News Report

Complete corrected text follows. SUGAR LAND, TX -- Dec 21, 2016 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources -- A polyethylene unit addition and a plastics recycling and tires-to-oil plant, both in Texas, are among the 105 Chemical Processing Industry projects being tracked by Industrial Info that are slated to start construction in the first quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec 16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec 14 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec 11 John Smith 19
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Dec 11 John Smith 655
Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... Nov 30 I witnessed 2
how do you feel about crime in stafford (Apr '06) Nov '16 martin swiss 2
News Artisan holiday cheer (Nov '15) Nov '16 martin swiss 6
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC