CORRECTION - U.S. Chemical Project Kickoffs Abound in First-Quarter...
Complete corrected text follows. SUGAR LAND, TX -- Dec 21, 2016 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources -- A polyethylene unit addition and a plastics recycling and tires-to-oil plant, both in Texas, are among the 105 Chemical Processing Industry projects being tracked by Industrial Info that are slated to start construction in the first quarter of 2017.
