A Smart arena: Sugar Land venue gets ready for its opening act

A decade in the making, the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is getting ready for its close-up. The new $84 million state-of-the-art arena has a "soft opening" on Sunday, with the first public performance featuring the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular , as officials smooth out any kinks before the grand opening on January 14, 2017, featuring comedian Jerry Seinfeld .

