Sugar Land's 14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are bringing their holiday magic to Sugar Land Town Square for the 14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. The steps of City Hall will light up with holiday cheer and entertainment as community groups fill the stage with a variety of performances. Entertainment will include BalletForte, Commonwealth Elementary School, Dancezone, Inspiration Stage, 2016 Junior Super Star Winner Brigid Ferris-Hughes, EPIC Center for Dance, Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Aradhana Dance Company, Sugar Creek Baptist Church Choir and 2016 Superstar Winner Renee Boutelle.
