Smart Financial Centre holding job fair

The Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will host an onsite job fair for part-time employment positions at the venue and with their vendor partners, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will take place in the lobby of the new performing arts venue, located at 18111 Lexington Blvd. Employment categories include parking cashiers and valet parkers, ushers, ticket takers, event security, bartenders, food runners, cooks, suite attendants and more.

