Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital receives 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award
Each morning Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital managers and directors participate in a safety huddle to address any operations concerns or anticipated issues. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital has been named a recipient of the 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for performance excellence.
