Two Madison County men convicted of rape
Thor Ware Jr., of Rexburg, pleaded guilty Monday to rape of a victim ages 16 or 17 when the perpetrator is 3 years or more older than the victim. Jose Nevarrez-Portillo, of Sugar City, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to the same charge, amended from forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object against the victim's will.
