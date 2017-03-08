Trending Now 8-year-old says - angels' helped him lift car off dad's body and save him

Trending Now 8-year-old says - angels...

Tuesday Mar 7

SUGAR CITY, Idaho - An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero after managing to jack up a car that fell on his dad. Dad Stephen Parker and his sons, 17-year-old Mason and 8-year-old J.T., were working on cars in their yard in Sugar City, Idaho.

