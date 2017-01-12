More on Plus

Command and Control: American Experience Discover the terrifying truth behind one of America's most dangerous nuclear accidents-the deadly 1980 incident at an Arkansas Titan II missile complex-in this chilling, minute-by-minute account of the long-hidden story. The This Old House Hour A new shed is built, copper installed on the front porch and the windows trimmed with a PVC product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.