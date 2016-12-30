4-H Stars: A young Clover Bud
During his first year in Clover Buds, Eric Fleming won first place in every class he entered at the Madison County 4-H Fair and at the Central Idaho Horse Show Association horse show in Rexburg last summer. "It was really awesome, my first year riding horses - winning medals, rib-bons and trophies, but mostly it was about having fun," he said.
