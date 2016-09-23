Rexburg man charged for abusing girl

Rexburg man charged for abusing girl

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 23, 2016 Read more: Post Register

A Rexburg man has been charged with lewd conduct for a report that he sexually abused a young girl for years. Fernando Lopez-Susano, 45, is charged with lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and sexual abuse of a child younger than 16. Lopez-Susano had bond set at $200,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Nov '10 Debbie 2
See all Sugar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at December 24 at 10:48PM MST

Sugar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sugar City, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC