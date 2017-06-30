Free screening in Suffolk of Disney's 'Frozen' Read Story Staff

The hit Disney film will have a free screening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts . Frozen fans will get a special treat before the film, as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Arendelle will be stopping by for photos with movie attendees, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children are welcome to wear their own Frozen costumes.

