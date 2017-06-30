Free screening in Suffolk of Disney's...

Free screening in Suffolk of Disney's 'Frozen' Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The hit Disney film will have a free screening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts . Frozen fans will get a special treat before the film, as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Arendelle will be stopping by for photos with movie attendees, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children are welcome to wear their own Frozen costumes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 16 hr Jim Bob Washington 279
Sign Language Classes Tue ASLPRO57 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Johnson hotdog chilly May '17 Sonny wilson 1
Scott Simons May '17 Curious 1
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr '17 loggerblogger 2
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr '17 angela burgess 5
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,033 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC