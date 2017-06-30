Free screening in Suffolk of Disney's 'Frozen' Read Story Staff
The hit Disney film will have a free screening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts . Frozen fans will get a special treat before the film, as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Arendelle will be stopping by for photos with movie attendees, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children are welcome to wear their own Frozen costumes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|279
|Sign Language Classes
|Tue
|ASLPRO57
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
|Johnson hotdog chilly
|May '17
|Sonny wilson
|1
|Scott Simons
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|Robert E. lee (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|loggerblogger
|2
|James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|angela burgess
|5
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC