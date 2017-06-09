Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Suffolk crash
It happened Friday evening in the 5000 block of Bennetts Pasture Road at the intersection of Pintail Drive in the Schooner Cove neighborhood. According to police, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling towards Bridge Road when the driver crossed over the lane, over corrected and then hit the passenger side of a Ford Expedition.
