Man charged with distributing heroin in Suffolk
The Suffolk Police SWAT team discovered a heroin operation at a residence in the 1800 block of White Marsh Road. The SWAT team executed a search warrant at the property Thursday morning in regards to the distribution of illegal drugs.
