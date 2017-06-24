Man charged with distributing heroin ...

Man charged with distributing heroin in Suffolk

Saturday Jun 24

The Suffolk Police SWAT team discovered a heroin operation at a residence in the 1800 block of White Marsh Road. The SWAT team executed a search warrant at the property Thursday morning in regards to the distribution of illegal drugs.

Suffolk, VA

