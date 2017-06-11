Crews battle mulch fire at Suffolk landfill

Dispatchers received a call from a citizen about smoke in the area of the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway at 2 p.m. Shortly after, they received a call from an employee at John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill regarding a piece of equipment that caught fire. The employee told dispatchers the fire spread to surrounding mulch piles at the site.

