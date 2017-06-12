Brewer, Colaw win party nominations
Women lead the ticket for 64th District seat By Diana McFarland Managing editor Suffolk business owner Emily Brewer and Suffolk attorney Rebecca Colaw won their parties nominations for the 64th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
