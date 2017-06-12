Brewer, Colaw win party nominations

Brewer, Colaw win party nominations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Smithfield Times

Women lead the ticket for 64th District seat By Diana McFarland Managing editor Suffolk business owner Emily Brewer and Suffolk attorney Rebecca Colaw won their parties nominations for the 64th district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Cristina 273
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Johnson hotdog chilly May 26 Sonny wilson 1
Scott Simons May 24 Curious 1
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr '17 loggerblogger 2
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr '17 angela burgess 5
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar '17 Tink 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC