Two displaced in Suffolk house fire

Two displaced in Suffolk house fire

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters went into the house and found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr 29 loggerblogger 2
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr '17 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr '17 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar '17 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC