Suffolk teen's car catches fire after...

Suffolk teen's car catches fire after hay gets caught in the undercarriage

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

"I pulled over and just saw the smoke go up in the air and then I realized it was on fire," said Jacob Masten. "It was really awesome that Dr. Lee, the Principal and the Assistant Principal of the school had come out there to see what was going on and to make sure Jacob and his brother were okay," said Heather Masten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr 29 loggerblogger 2
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr '17 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr '17 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar '17 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC