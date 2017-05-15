Suffolk teen's car catches fire after hay gets caught in the undercarriage
"I pulled over and just saw the smoke go up in the air and then I realized it was on fire," said Jacob Masten. "It was really awesome that Dr. Lee, the Principal and the Assistant Principal of the school had come out there to see what was going on and to make sure Jacob and his brother were okay," said Heather Masten.
