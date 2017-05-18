Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief charged with DWI after hitting guard rails, wrecking car

Weaving in and out of traffic, eventually crashing near an I-64 westbound exit is exactly how a Suffolk Fire & Rescue battalion chief got charged with driving while intoxicated. According to Virginia State Police reports, Battalion Chief Craig Abraham was charged with a DWI, 1st offense after wrecking his red Ford Saturday, May 6 around 6:30 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.