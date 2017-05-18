Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief charged ...

Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief charged with DWI after hitting guard rails, wrecking car

Thursday May 18

Weaving in and out of traffic, eventually crashing near an I-64 westbound exit is exactly how a Suffolk Fire & Rescue battalion chief got charged with driving while intoxicated. According to Virginia State Police reports, Battalion Chief Craig Abraham was charged with a DWI, 1st offense after wrecking his red Ford Saturday, May 6 around 6:30 pm.

